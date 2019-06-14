Forth Ports rolls out hi-tech Reactec device to protect staff

Forth Ports has invested in a wearable device to help protect its staff from developing incurable hand arm vibration syndrome (HAVS).

The port group has upgraded the HAV management technology it uses by rolling out around 100 HAVwear watches, produced by Edinburgh-based Reactec.

HAVS, also known as vibration white finger, is one of the most common industrial diseases in the UK. The HAVwear device determines in real time an individual’s exposure to vibration during everyday use of tools ranging from small battery screwdrivers to impact wrenches.

Reactec supported the roll-out by providing on-site sessions to ensure correct usage.

Derek McGlashan, group health, safety and environment manager for Forth Ports, said: “All organisations should take vibration management and monitoring seriously, as the impact of poor vibration management can have life changing consequences for tool users.”