Former Skyscanner exec Richard Lennox joins Scottish healthtech

Former Skyscanner executive Richard Lennox has been appointed chief operating officer of Scottish wearable tech firm Current Health.

Lennox, who has a reputation for helping tech start-ups to accelerate expansion, will develop and implement the company’s strategic approach to growth, and oversee product development.

He was a principal at Original Angle, a high-growth consultancy, and spent more than eight years in senior leadership roles at Skyscanner, playing an integral role in the Edinburgh-based unicorn's rapid growth to 70 million monthly global travellers.

Current Health, formerly known as Snap40, has created an artificial intelligence-enabled wearable device designed to deliver "proactive" healthcare through continuous wireless monitoring and advanced data science.

Lennox said: “Following an amazing growth journey at Skyscanner, and subsequently supporting a range of growing technology organisations, I wanted to bring that experience to focus on a single, impactful, product-led organisation.

“Saving and preserving the quality of people’s lives is definitely impactful and I wholeheartedly believe that’s what our product does. What the Current Health team has achieved to date is exemplary, and I’m honoured to help take this great company to the next level, while also continuing to elevate Edinburgh and Scotland’s thriving tech sector.”

Christopher McCann, chief executive and co-founder of Current Health, added: “Richard’s remarkable talent for scaling companies makes him the right choice to help us accelerate and propel our team forward.

“Since receiving our CE marking here in the UK and two FDA [Food and Drug Administration] clearances in the US, we’re experiencing incredible growth and interest from top healthcare systems around the world. We need a talented business leader to implement sound strategies for sustainable growth while overseeing our product development, and we’re thrilled that Richard has joined us.”