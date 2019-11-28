Former SE chief Lena Wilson to become accountancy firm chair

Former Scottish Enterprise chief Lena Wilson has been appointed chair at Edinburgh-headquartered accountancy firm Chiene + Tait (C+T).

Wilson, renowned as one of Scotland’s most experienced business leaders, will add the position to her portfolio of high-profile existing appointments.

Serving as head of Scotland’s economic development body Scottish Enterprise from 2009 until 2017, Wilson is highly regarded in the business community.

She is currently a non-executive director for several companies including multinational goods testing company Intertek Group, as well as The Royal Bank of Scotland and a number of its subsidiaries.

In August Wilson was named senior independent director and chairwoman of the nominations committee at UK-based Argentex Group, a recently listed foreign exchange service provider.

With more than 30 years’ business experience across 40 countries, her career has included holding the roles of chief executive and chief operating officer at Scottish Development International, Scotland’s international trade and investment arm.

'I relish the opportunity'

Wilson is due to take over the role next week from incumbent chair Gavin Morton, who joined the accountancy practice in 1985 as its first dedicated tax partner, and will work with C+T’s 13 partners to support them in “driving the company’s continued growth and development”.

She said: “I relish the opportunity to be joining C+T, an independent firm that mixes a strong legacy with an energetic and intelligent focus on the future.

“C+T is a successful and dynamic firm which is supporting the economy through excellent advisory services to the individuals and businesses who create growth.

“I’m very pleased to be coming on board for this next phase of the journey where we will focus on further growth and development of the firm’s business and its people.”

Wilson also serves a number of organisations in an advisory and ambassadorial capacity including The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, Edinburgh Royal Military Tattoo and Beatson Cancer Charity, and is a visiting professor at the University of Strathclyde Business School.

'It highlights our ambition'

C+T managing partner Carol Flockhart added: “Lena’s appointment as chair is a welcome one. It highlights our firm’s ambition, and reflects the significant success and growth we’ve seen in recent years.

“Lena will play an important role in supporting us in the delivery of our ambitions over the next few years.

“As one of the most respected and accomplished business figures in Scotland, she has a wealth of experience across the global community as well as immense insight into the UK economy.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome her to the firm and I look forward to working closely with her as we continue growing our business.”

Earlier this year C+T unveiled plans to ramp up its Highland operations, moving its Inverness division into a larger, 1,200 square foot office at Fairways House in the city’s Fairways Business Park.

The new premises will give the accountancy practice the capacity to double its team in the Highland capital.