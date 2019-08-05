Former SE boss Lena Wilson gets new posting

Former Scottish Enterprise chief executive Lena Wilson has been appointed as a director of a recently listed foreign exchange service provider.

Wilson, who was the head of Scotland’s economic development body from 2009 until 2017 and is one of the country’s best-known business leaders, will serve as senior independent director and chairwoman of the nominations committee at UK-based Argentex Group.

Wilson currently serves on the board of Royal Bank of Scotland Group and a number of its subsidiaries, Intertek Group and ScottishPower Renewables.

She will join a high-profile board at Argentex, which includes former CBI director-general Lord Digby Jones as non-executive chairman.

Harry Adams and Carl Jani, the co-chief executives of Argentex Group, said: “We have long admired Lena’s impressive career and are delighted to announce that she is joining our board of directors.

“Her international experience and outlook will be extremely valuable as we embark on our next stage of growth as a listed company.

“Our ability to attract market leading talent to Argentex is core to our growth strategy, and Lena’s appointment is testament to this approach.”

Wilson added: “I am excited to join Argentex’s board. I was immediately impressed by the management team and its entrepreneurial approach and I look forward to working with the board to help Argentex build on its excellent track record, successful IPO [initial public offering] and exciting growth strategy.”