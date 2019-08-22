Food and drink: Line up for the honours

The Scotsman is delighted to announce the return of our popular Food and Drink Awards, which will once again highlight and reward the industry’s cream of the crop in Scotland, taking place at a new venue in the Capital next month.

The prestigious event features 13 categories which will seek to honour businesses and individuals that have, in the eyes of our readers, helped to make a major success of the country’s food and drink sector.

These awards will be your chance, as readers of The Scotsman, to recognise and reward those who you feel deserve to be recognised for their hard work and dedication.

Now in its third year, the categories have been changed to be more reflective of the whole food and drink industry and not just the restaurant and bar scene. As a result, there are new awards aimed at producers and businesses.

These will include Best New Talent in the Industry, Team of the Year, Best Marketing Campaign and Outstanding Contribution to the Industry. The returning categories this year include Best Use of Scottish Produce, Best Scottish Spirit, Your Hidden Gem, Most Dedicated Food Blogger and Best Chef. Each nominee, and your reason for choosing them, will be appraised and judged by a panel comprising of writers from The Scotsman and representatives from Scotland’s food and drink industry, with the finalists being announced a few weeks before the event.

Last year’s winners included the iconic chef behind Edinburgh’s 21212, Paul Kitching, exciting restaurant Sundancer, which took home the Hidden Gem prize, dedicated bloggers Foodie Explorers and Glasgow-based family-run Italian Eusebi Deli, whose delighted owner Giovanna received two awards on the night.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 25 September at Brewhemia on Edinburgh’s Market Street, and in a departure from the usual sit-down meal, the awards will have a more relaxed, communal eating theme, giving finalists, guests and sponsors the opportunity to better connect throughout the night.

Frank O’Donnell, editor of The Scotsman, states that the return of the awards, and the accompanying conference, reaffirms the title’s continuing commitment, through its print paper and dedicated website, to “championing the victories, acting as a hub for new ideas, and challenging the sector to go further” as it pushes to become a £30 billion industry by 2030.

He says: “We believe the industry is key to helping Scotland’s reputation grow, not just in the UK and Europe but around the world, and it is our desire to recognise those producers, chefs, companies, restaurateurs and bar owners who are true ambassadors for Scotland and its wonderful natural larder. These awards are part of The Scotsman’s continuing commitment to giving as much coverage as possible to this vital industry.”

And he reiterated his belief that Scotland’s media needed to get behind the food and drink industry to help it build on its success.

Veteran broadcaster Stephen Jardine, who is a passionate champion of Scotland’s food and drink and regularly writes a food-industry themed column for The Scotsman, will once again be hosting the awards evening.

Giovanna Eusebi, owner of Eusebi Deli, said: “We were thrilled to win two awards at The Scotsman Food and Drink Awards in 2018. It was a huge achievement for our team at the restaurant and for our loyal customers who mean the world to us.

A spokesperson for Batleys, who are sponsoring the event, said: “Batleys is proud to sponsor these awards in recognition of the incredible food and drink available throughout Scotland, acknowledging the quality and diversity and the fantastic people who work their magic and make the dishes and drinks what they are.

“As part of the largest independent food wholesaler, Bestway Wholesale, we pride ourselves on offering customers choice. We really are a one-stop-shop proposition, ready to help companies grow.”

The Scotsman will partner with Royal Bank of Scotland to host a food and drink conference the day after our awards, with chair Stephen Jardine, pictured.

A host of expert speakers will discuss the sectors that are most valuable to the country’s industry and how recruitment and digitalisation will be vital to securing their growth.

Some 300 delegates are expected to attend the day-long Without Boundaries – Scotland’s Future in the Food and Drink Industry at RBS Gogarburn on Thursday, 26 September.

The morning session, Supply and Demand – Can We Deliver Our Goods, will feature discussion around talent and recruitment shortages and how they could impact Scotland’s supply chain, as well as covering recruitment and digitalisation.

The afternoon will see a series of talks with representatives from award-winning businesses featured in four main sectors – farming, fishing, food and drink.

Each of these valuable industries will be viewed through the prism of tourism, customer relationships, innovation and collaboration, with the conversation turning to how they can best proceed through the uncharted waters of Brexit.

Malcolm Buchanan, chair of the Scotland Board at RBS, says: “The food and drink sector is a key employer for Scotland, and a driver of the Scottish economy.

“We are delighted to work with The Scotsman to deliver the conference at our Scottish headquarters at Gogarburn, allowing different parts of the industry’s eco-system to network and learn more from its leaders.”

For more information and to obtain tickets, see www.scotsman conferences.com/event/without-boundaries-scotlands-future-in-the-food-and-drink-industry

This article first appeared in The Scotsman’s Food and Drink 2019 supplement. A digital version can be found here.