Fledgling firm Ergo Law doubles up on Edinburgh solicitors

Scottish legal firm Ergo Law has celebrated its fourth year in business by doubling its solicitor headcount.

The employment law specialist, established in 2016 by Emma Reid and Cathy Donald, has added four solicitors and an office manager in the past year, as well as moving to new offices in the west end of Edinburgh.

Ergo promotes flexible working, which it believes can help tackle the high drop-out rate of female solicitors from the industry.

The boutique firm, which focuses predominantly on advising small and medium-sized businesses, this month launched its Employer’s Toolkit, a suite of template documents aimed at start-ups and new employers.

Reid said: “We’re a young but expanding firm that is genuinely punching above its weight and doing things in a different way from more traditional players in the industry. We have seen tremendous growth in the last year and the future of the company looks very promising.

"We have moved from start-up in 2016 to a firmly established growth business, cementing our market share and reputation and growing our client base. Acting for both businesses and individuals, we have also grown our reputation as trusted advisers from an employee’s perspective.

“Evidence shows that access to flexible working has actually decreased in the legal profession, so we’re pleased to be bucking the trend in that respect.”

