Five-star Highland Hotel opens its doors

A five-star hotel creating 65 jobs has opened in Inverness, supported by £4.5 million from Barclays.

The 47-bedroom Ness Walk – the latest addition to Kingsmills Hotel Group’s portfolio – offers two suites billed as "the best rooms in the Highlands", 45 rooms with a private terrace or direct access to a courtyard, the 80-seater Torrish restaurant and a private event space for groups of up to 200.

Kingsmills chief executive Tony Story said: “It is with great pride and excitement that we have opened the doors of Ness Walk. This venue will continue our commitment to delivering the highest levels of service in the best of surroundings and locations.”

The bank has provided financing for a number of projects in recent years at the nearby 4-star Kingsmills Hotel, taking it to 147 rooms and increasing the venue’s conference facilities.

Barclays has provided the business with £20m of funding since 2012, in which time employee numbers at the group have grown from 75 to 185.

Gordon McKean, relationship director at Barclays Corporate Banking, who led the Ness Walk deal, said: “We are pleased to again be playing our part in supporting Kingsmills Hotel Group to further expansion. This is a thriving business which has established a good reputation in the region and is boosting that local community through the creation of further jobs.

“Tourism continues to be very strong in Scotland and we are pleased to be supporting hospitality and leisure businesses to capitalise on that and realise their growth ambitions.”