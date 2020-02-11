Fit-out firm Morris & Spottiswood lands frameworks in Scotland and England

Scottish fit-out specialist Morris & Spottiswood said it had enjoyed a strong start to the year after being awarded positions on two key frameworks either side of the Border.

The firm, which was founded in Glasgow in 1925, has been selected to join a £120 million regional framework to deliver schemes on behalf of several Cumbrian councils. It covers highway maintenance, schools and corporate property maintenance, new-build schemes and flood prevention works.

The group has also been appointed to all three lots of the University of Glasgow’s minor works framework, covering building maintenance fabric and capital projects up to the value of £3m. The agreement comes into effect this month and will run for two years, with an option to extend for a further two years.

Chief executive Jon Dunwell said: “A key part of the company’s ten-year growth strategy involves increasing our involvement in public and private sector framework agreements at a national, regional and local level. These appointments are important steps towards achieving that goal.”

