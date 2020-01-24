Fisher & Donaldson wins award for pie

Have your say

Cupar bakery Fisher & Donaldson is celebrating success at the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2020.

It won a silver award for its steak and haggis pie.

The bakery was presented with the award by TV personality and entrepreneur, Carol Smillie.

Jade Milne said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the best against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

Over 75 professional pie makers entered around 460 of their best products into 11 categories this year.

Butchers W F Stark and Stuart’s in Levenmouth also won awards at the world championship.