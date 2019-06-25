FirstGroup survives boardroom coup as chairman resigns

FirstGroup, the Scottish train and bus business, has successfully seen off an attempted coup by a US-based shareholder to oust six of its board members.

Activist investor Coast Capital had called to replace six of the Aberdeen-headquartered group's board members, including the chief executive and chairman, at a closed-door meeting in central London today.

Despite this, chairman Wolfhart Hauser has resigned his post and said he will not stand for re-election at the group's annual general meeting (AGM) on 25 July.

Hauser said: “Having renewed the board through the appointment of independent directors with a diverse range of skills and expertise focused on the future of mobility services and overseen the appointment of Matthew Gregory as chief executive and Ryan Mangold as chief financial officer to drive delivery of the strategy, it is now time for me to move on.

"I am confident that the clear path forward laid out for the group in our strategy announcement on 30 May is the best way to deliver enhanced sustainable value to all shareholders, and that the board and management team will execute these plans at pace.”

Coast Capital, which has a 9.7 per cent stake in First, said in the run-up to today's crunch meeting that the current management team had made several mistakes and "don't know how to manage the business".