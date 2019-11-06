First pictures inside the new Bob & Berts shop in Kirkcaldy

Independent coffee chain Bob & Berts opened its new £300,000 shop in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

A pre-opening event took place in the morning when Facebook competition winners, bloggers and local business representatives were invited along to see the store before it opened to the public. Read the full story HERE

Bob and Berts coffee shop opened in Kirkcaldy High Street on November 6. Picture by George McLuskie. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bob and Berts coffee shop opened in Kirkcaldy High Street on November 6. Picture by George McLuskie. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bob and Berts coffee shop opened in Kirkcaldy High Street on November 6. Picture by George McLuskie. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Bob and Berts coffee shop opened in Kirkcaldy High Street on November 6. Picture by George McLuskie. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more