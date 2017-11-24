First look: New images released of £20m hotel planned for Old Town

AS work continues brick by brick, floor by floor, this computer generated image shows how one of the Old Town’s last remaining gap sites will look after it undergoes a £20m regeneration.

It will soon become home to a 98-roomed design boutique hotel being constructed in a partnership between Carlton Hotel Collection and developer EDI group.

New �20m hotel in Edinburgh Old Town

Situated right in the heart of Edinburgh’s UNESCO World Heritage and Old Town Conservation Area, construction of the seven-storey hotel will transform the site on the northern boundary of the Old Town, between Edinburgh Castle and North Bridge.

The project construction, first begun in May 2016, has, they say, proven to be a huge design challenge with the site surrounded by historic buildings on three sides and by the busy Market Street and Waverley Station directly in front.

It has reached a major milestone with the steel “backbone” of the building now being put in place, which means work on the exterior and interior of the landmark building can now accelerate.

The hotel itself is now due for completion in late summer 2018.

Once it is open, guests at the four-star hotel will be able to enjoy a top-floor lounge with panoramic views across the Waverley Valley from Princes Street Gardens to Calton Hill from a specially-designed champagne bar roof terrace.

A ceremonial “topping out” earlier this week saw EDI Group’s operations director Eric Adair and the firm’s head of development Mark Harris, accompanied by Andy McLinden, managing director of main contractor ISG’s UK Construction North and Scotland businesses, tighten a last “golden” bolt on the frame witnessed by Carlton Hotel Collection’s director of operations Hans van der Heijden and sales director Christa van Camp.

Mr Adair said: “Today marks an important milestone in the ambitious project bringing life back to this well-known gap site.

“Creating and constructing a fitting design that works for Market Street has been a challenge for all of the team involved but it is a great example of what EDI can do. With steelwork complete we can now really see the hotel taking shape.

“While there is still much to be done, I have no doubt that the hotel will be a vital addition to the city’s hospitality offering for visitors and residents alike in what is a spectacular location.

Mr van der Heijden said: “We are excited about this project and can’t wait to open our doors. Market Street Hotel will be the first Design Hotel™ in Edinburgh, and will bring a new dimension to the city’s hotel supply. On the top floor we’ll be introducing Nor’loft, a uniquely designed lounge with a ‘champagne table’ where guests can enjoy their bubbles whilst gazing out across the spectacular skyline view. This will bring a new vibe.”