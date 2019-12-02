Fintech with Edinburgh base boosted by Norwegian bank deal

EedenBull, the fintech launching a tech hub in Edinburgh, has received a funding boost after ­partnering with a major Norwegian bank.

The digital banking services provider has secured an undisclosed investment from the Eika Group, one of the largest players in the Norwegian financial market, under an agreement which gives Eika’s member banks access to EedenBull’s payment services.

The fintech’s “innovative” payments and spend management platform has signed up more than 9,000 businesses since its launch eight weeks ago.

It was announced in September that Oslo-headquartered EedenBull, which already has a presence in London and Singapore, will create 20 jobs at its Edinburgh base.

Co-founder and chief executive Nicki Bisgaard said the partnership with Eika proved the fintech can “provide significant value to banks and their customers through combining our expertise and experience with payments with access to and utilisation of new technologies”.

