Fintech business FNZ to create 200 jobs across Edinburgh and Dundee

Financial technology business FNZ has outlined plans to create as many as 200 jobs in Scotland over the next two years.

The fintech firm, which was founded in New Zealand in 2004 and expanded into Scotland just a year later, will initially create 50 investment operation positions in Dundee. It then plans to add a further 150 roles across Edinburgh and Dundee as part of a wider recruitment programme.

Adrian Durham, chief executive of FNZ Group. Picture: Contributed

FNZ, which serves many of the world’s largest financial services companies, opened its Dundee operations centre earlier this year and continues to invest in its Edinburgh headquarters, where it now employs some 500 people.

Adrian Durham, chief executive of FNZ Group, said: “Our commitment to Scotland is unwavering. The business has thrived here over the last decade-and-a-half, thanks to the combination of talent, customers and infrastructure we have been able to access, and Scotland will be central to the next phase of our global growth over the next 15 years and beyond.

“Our expansion into Dundee, which has undergone significant redevelopment and offers a strong talent pool, is testament to this commitment. We look forward to Scotland continuing to provide the platform for our ambitious growth strategy and enabling FNZ to help more people achieve their financial goals.”

The firm was founded by Durham and launched in Scotland in 2005, establishing a major base in Edinburgh’s Tanfield, the former home of Standard Life, which is a longstanding FNZ client.

The company counts more than 60 of the world’s foremost financial institutions among its clients, with responsibility for £400 billion in assets under administration for around eight million customers.

Durham added: “The question we asked when launching FNZ was how can technology solve the problems faced by consumers of long-term savings products? We knew then, and it’s still true today, that technology is the key to unlocking many of the solutions to the problems typically faced by customers.

“Our people in Scotland are at the forefront of developing and improving that technology in line with the needs of savers and investors around the world.”

