Financial services veteran appointed as CCO at Hampden & Co

Hampden & Co, the Edinburgh-based private bank, has hired a financial services veteran as its chief commercial officer.

Andrew Bell, who most recently held the role of commercial director, Europe at Aegon Asset Management, has also held senior roles with Kames Capital, RBS, Coutts and Lloyds Private Banking. At Coutts, Bell ran the investment product team and he was a co-founder of RBS’s asset management division.

Hampden & Co chief executive Graeme Hartop said: "Andrew has built an impressive career in financial services, specialising in the high net worth market, and we believe he can further enhance the service we offer to clients.

"Andrew will help to further accelerate our growth, ensuring balance across client referrals, referrals from mortgage intermediaries and from other professional advisers. He has a track record of helping to build significant scale for a series of highly-rated financial institutions."

Bell added: "Having helped a series of businesses achieve material growth, I see huge potential for Hampden & Co in the UK market with its compelling model that puts clients at the centre of its proposition."

READ MORE: Edinburgh-based private bank hails double-digit growth​