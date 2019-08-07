Financial duo unveil new Edinburgh planning firm Astute

Two financial services veterans with a combined experience of 40 years have launched a financial planning company in Edinburgh.

Independent financial advisers Neil Wheelan and Paul McCabe are behind Astute Financial Planners, which will offer a range of services.

The business is located in Edinburgh’s Rutland Square, offering financial advice including basic life cover needs, inheritance tax issues, income protection and wealth management for those who approaching or at retirement.

It will also advise business owners who require a personalised and tailored employee benefit package.

McCabe said: “Neil and I are incredibly excited to have founded Astute Financial Planners, realising long standing personal goals for us both. We are excited to be building a business that has the client at the heart of the financial planning experience, priding ourselves on choosing to be different from traditional financial planning methods, which can often involve the purchasing of a generic financial product or wrapper.”

Wheelan said: “At Astute we will make the client experience focus on lifestyle financial planning, crafting bespoke solutions for each different client by providing a tailored approach. By doing this we aim to provide a slightly different market offering from many of our competitors.”