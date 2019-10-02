Finalists compete for £220,000 prize at Edinburgh's Startup Summit

Three tech for good start-ups will go head-to-head in the battle for a six-figure prize at this year’s Startup Summit in Edinburgh.

Ethical ad agency Good-Loop, certification software Photocert and healthtech Talking Medicines will compete for a business support package worth more than £220,000 at the event on 30 October.

The prize includes a fully funded spot on the Silicon Valley Accelerate programme led by FutureX, the entrepreneurship group behind the summit.

Co-founder Zoi Kantounatou said "With just one spot available on the Silicon Valley Accelerate programme, the competition is always intense - and this year's applicants took it up a notch.

"The three tech for good finalists are vying for the chance to learn from global tech leaders in Silicon Valley and the extensive business growth and recognition that opportunity presents. I'm eager to see the finalists pitch live on the Startup Summit main stage and learn who'll be joining us in Silicon Valley.”

