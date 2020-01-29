Final call for investors as Innis & Gunn Edinburgh brewery fund-raising hits £3m

Scottish beer maker Innis & Gunn has hit its £3 million crowdfunding target as it pushes ahead with its ambitious plans for a new brewery.

With the initial target for the planned brewery at Heriot-Watt University met, the Beer Money campaign has moved into a “cooling off” period before closing at midnight on 5 February.

This phase is a regulatory requirement which also gives those who still wish to get involved a final chance to invest. The project is said to be the largest “major” brewery in Edinburgh for more than 150 years.

The Heriot-Watt tie-up marks the UK’s first major collaboration of this type between a full-scale brewery and a university and will create a centre for brewing studies and applied learning.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer at Innis & Gunn, said: “Since Innis & Gunn was founded in 2003 our ultimate goal has always been to have our own brewery on our home turf, a brewing focal point for the city.

“We want to put Edinburgh back on the international brewing map, and with this investment secured we’re going to be able to do just that.

“We’ve got ambitious growth plans for the future and the brewery is going to be instrumental in reaching our long-term potential. With this key step now in place, we’re looking forward to a very bright future.

“I’d like to extend a warm welcome to the 2,000-plus investors who have joined our community since the fund opened. We’ve always said our fans are one of our biggest strengths.”

READ MORE: Innis & Gunn reveals location for Edinburgh's biggest brewery in 150 years

READ MORE: Innis & Gunn crowdfunder for massive Edinburgh brewery tops £2m