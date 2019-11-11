Fifers recognised at Scottish Apprenticeship Awards

Three Fife apprentices have reason to be proud this week after they were named as finalists in this year’s Scottish Apprenticeship Awards.

The awards, delivered by Skills Development Scotland, are now in their 18th year and bring together apprentices, employers and learning providers to celebrate the contributions apprenticeships make to the economy.

At the awards ceremony last Thursday night, Glenrothes-based Joe Pirrie was named as Foundation Apprentice of the Year.

The 17-year-old is now a Modern Apprentice working in the town’s Ladybird Family Nurture Centre.

Two fellow Fifers made the shortlist for their category, but missed out on the night.

Jordanne Currie, from Kirkcaldy, works with Leonardo in Edinburgh and was a contender in the Modern Apprentice of the Year SQA Level 6+ category, while Katie Cammock, from Dunfermline, was on the shortlist for the Modern Apprentice of the Year SCQF Level 5 category.

Jamie Hepburn, minister for business, fair work and skills, said: “More and more individuals and employers across Scotland are seeing the benefits of apprenticeships.

“We are delivering more apprenticeships in Scotland than ever before with a record 28,191 starts in 2018/19 and over a quarter of a million Modern and Graduate Apprentices across this administration.

“The Scottish Apprenticeship Awards are a chance to celebrate the achievements of apprentices and the commitment of employers to developing their workforce.

“This year saw a record-breaking number of award nominations reflecting the growing number of apprentices and employers who are investing in their future through work-based learning.”

Katie Hutton, Skills Development Scotland’s director of national training programmes, added: “The skills and commitment shown by every one of our apprentice and employer finalists is truly impressive and inspiring.”