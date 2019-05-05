Fife training provider Tree of Knowledge branches out

Education and corporate training provider Tree of Knowledge (TOK) is celebrates its tenth anniversary by expanding south of the Border and launching a “Fun at Work” tour.

Managing director Gavin Oattes – a former primary school teacher, comedian and now international motivational speaker and author – led a company buy-out in 2009 with directors Alan Burton and Dougie Clark. Over the past decade, staff numbers have grown to 23, clients from 20 to 750 and its premises in Dunfermline, Fife has doubled in size.

The tour, which begins on 9 May in Edinburgh, then moves to Manchester, Aberdeen and London, is a taster session for businesses to encourage them to create “a happier, fun and more productive working environment” while exploring themes including “creativity, mindset, wellbeing and play”.

Oattes said: “This is a really exciting year for us as we celebrate our tenth anniversary by taking the business to the next level with an expansion south of the Border, bringing in more staff and launching our ‘Fun at Work’ UK tour.

“Thanks to the incredible team we have on board, we’ve been able to grow year-on-year and make a huge difference to the way people think in their day-to-day life, especially when it comes to personal learning and development in schools and the workplace.”

The firm’s new base will be in Manchester.