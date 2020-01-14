Fife tech company rolls out video system in Australian state parliament

Technology from a Scottish video systems specialist has been rolled out to support communications in an Australian state parliament.

Fife firm Exterity specialises in internet protocol television (IPTV) – a way of distributing television around an organisation via its network – and digital signage.

Colin Farquhar is chief executive of Fife-headquartered Exterity. Picture: Greg Macvean

The business has now developed an IPTV system for the Parliament of Victoria which allows MPs and their staff to access live video and view live news channels. Exterity’s design serves more than 190 TV screens within the 160-year-old Parliament House building, which has been undergoing an expansion since 2016.

Headquartered in Dalgety Bay, Exterity also has offices in London, New York, Paris, Johannesburg, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney.

Jamie Hind, regional director for Asia-Pacific at Exterity, said: “In today’s always-on world, it’s crucial that government buildings are equipped with the technology needed to ensure staff are always up-to-date on the latest political debates and legislations.

“We are proud of Exterity’s role in this project which is helping government staff be successful in their work and decision making.”

James Scott, manager of Hansard within the department of parliamentary services, added: “The IPTV deployment offers a system that has more than met our expectations and has been delivered on time and within budget.

“The management software is also easy to use, yet powerful enough to allow us to adapt it for our future needs.”

