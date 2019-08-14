Fife packaging plant wraps up top Diageo awards

Have your say

Diageo’s Fife packaging plant has been presented with the company’s top manufacturing awards, beating 154 production sites in 26 countries.

Trade minister Ivan McKee and MSP Jenny Gilruth visited the Leven unit to hand over the spirits giant’s Packaging Plant and Site of the Year accolades.

The plant packages more than 38 million cases of spirits each year and employs around 1,100 people.

Operations director Gavin Brogan said: “It is a great source of pride for everyone at Leven to be named Diageo’s top supply chain site for the past year.

“It is recognition of the hard work and commitment of everyone at the site to driving continuous improvement in our performance to make us a truly world class manufacturing plant.”

McKee added: “Growing global exports is at the heart of the Scottish Government’s economic ambitions and I was delighted to learn more about the contribution Diageo’s Leven packaging plant is making to that goal.”