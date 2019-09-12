Fife lawyers launch wills fundraiser for Cash For Kids charity

Have your say

Thorntons aims to dispel the myths of writing a will while raising money for Cash for Kids as the leading law firm launches its annual charity wills month in September.

Now in its 23rd year, the initiative has raised more than £380,000 for Cash for Kids and this year it takes place across its offices in Fife.

It runs across September, and for any wills created during this time, the firm will not charge a fee –instead asking clients to make an equivalent donation to Cash for Kids.

Lynne Hopkins, associate, said: “Many people mistakenly assume who will inherit their estate or they put off putting a will in place until they are older for fear it’s a morbid and expensive experience.

“This is the ideal opportunity to get your affairs in order while also supporting Cash for Kids locally.”

Last year, the money raised through Thorntons’ campaign supported several local causes including the Cottage Family Centre, Kirkcaldy YMCA and Rosslyn Special Needs School.

Victoria Hendry, Cash for Kids charity manager, said: “We are delighted yet again to be working with Thorntons.

“We are extremely grateful for the continued support.”