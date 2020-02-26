Fife jobs boost as Smith Anderson adds more than 20 posts to Kirkcaldy workforce

A Fife-based paper bag maker that can trace its origins back 160 years is looking to add more than 20 jobs.

Smith Anderson has invested in new machinery to increase capacity at its site in Kirkcaldy as part of a £3 million capital investment, which includes a £450,000 regional selective assistance grant from Scottish Enterprise.

The company, founded in 1859 with the purchase of the Fettykil Paper Mill in Leslie, will create 22 posts as part of the investment project.

Chief executive Michael Longstaffe said: “After a number of extremely challenging years, during which we continued to invest, we can now celebrate the arrival of this new equipment.

“It consolidates our European market leading position, encourages growth and supports the hard work and dedication we enjoy from what is a fabulous ‘Team Smith Anderson’.”

The group currently employs some 240 staff.

Speaking after a visit to the company, Scottish Government Minister for Business, Fair Work & Skills, Jamie Hepburn, said: "Not only will this grant support jobs in Fife, it will also allow Smith Anderson to achieve more cost-effective production and increase their capacity, thanks to this new state-of-the-art machinery."