Fife distillery cheers multi-million-pound growth plans

Eden Mill, the beer, gin and whisky maker based just outside St Andrews in Fife, has submitted plans for a major multi-million-pound expansion.

The planning application for a £3.1m development of new production facilities forms part of a longer term £8m investment programme.

The expansion should result in an increase of whisky capacity from the 300,000 litres per annum to more than one million bottles per year.

Eden Mill is also touting its environmental credentials, saying the new “state-of-the-art” facility aims to achieve a zero carbon footprint with an emphasis on “sustainable” whisky production.

Co-founder Paul Miller said: “The Eden Mill at the Eden Campus is the perfect location to create our innovative new distillery and production facility.

“The demand for the Eden Mill wide range of whisky and gin products is growing at a rapid pace and this modern new plant will help us satisfy that demand and expand even further. It will also create a great new working environment for all of the team behind Eden Mill’s continued success.”

The upgrade involves around £1.1m in building works and £2m in plant expansions. The architectural practice for the project is Glasgow-based Opfer Logan.

Lead architect on the project, David Martin, said: “We believe the design strategy driving this project reflects the creativity behind the Eden Mill brand and their award-winning portfolio of gins, whiskies and beers.”

The development is expected to be completed by summer 2020. While the re-development takes place Eden Mill will continue to employ some 20 members of staff in the area, occupying a temporary distillery to maintain current production supply requirements.