Fife businesses shortlisted for Scottish SME awards

Have your say

Fife businesses have been shortlisted for awards which will be announced next week.

They are in the running at the third annual Scottish SME Business Awards which take place at the Marriott Hotel, Glasgow, on May 8.

The event provides a platform to shine the spotlight of businesses which have made a positive difference in their markets.

You may also be interested in:

BID company reveals radical plan to rescue Kirkcaldy town centre

Man smashed his way into partner’s home in brutal attack

Owner of Fife care homes goes into administration

The Little Herb Farm, St Andrews, is shortlisted for Small Business of the Year.

The company, which triumphed at the recent Fife Business Awards, makes sweet fruit and herb vinegars.

Auchtermuchty based Crafty Maltsters are in the running for Family Run Business of the Year.

Operating out of A. Milne & Sons Farmers, the business recently securing £500,000 of funding from HSBC to purchase equipment to produce malt for breweries and distilleries.

The Unique Business of the year category has two Fife contenders.

Scaramanga, based in Cupar, is home to a wide range of vintage goods and has supplied props to a number of major movies, while Todd Fish Tech, Dalgety Bay, has pioneered new storage systems for the transportation of shellfish.

Award winning independent convenience store, Eros Retail, Glenrothes, is shortlisted for Team In Business award, while the Business of the Year category, for under 100 employees, includes soft drinks supplier, Allson Wholesale of Glenrothes.