Fife Buffalo farm launches crowdfunder to make Scottish mozzarella

A well-known Fife farmer has launched a crowdfunding campaign to feed his ambition of producing Scotland’s first buffalo mozzarella.

Steve Mitchell, part of the BBC’s This Farming Life documentary series, is looking to raise £800,000 to create up to six jobs and build a manufacturing facility, milking parlour and slurry store at The Buffalo Farm in Kirkcaldy.

Mitchell, the sixth generation of his family to farm in Fife, has reared the herd since 2005 and runs three butchers shops, an event catering business and a bistro.

He has now launched the “Founders Club” crowdfunder with hopes of creating the first Scottish-produced buffalo mozzarella, offering backers the chance to secure rewards comparable to a 10 per cent return on investment, delivered in buffalo vouchers.

He said: “The time is right to launch this crowdfunding Founders Club so we can give our customers access to their first soft, smooth and deliciously Scottish mozzarella.

“My plans will create up to six new jobs and produce a quality and delicious product. There is a current UK market of £79 million and a 12 per cent year on year growth within the mozzarella market and so I strongly believe that Scotland needs a quality home produced alternative to imported mozzarella.

“The funny thing is that if I had a pound for every time that someone has asked me if I would make mozzarella I wouldn’t need to be crowdfunding at all! We have a fantastic customer base and I would love those loyal fans, as well as new ones, to get behind the creation of another emerging Scottish premium product."