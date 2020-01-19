Fife arm of refrigeration firm looks to add staff and diversify customer base

The Scottish arm of a refrigeration specialist whose customers include the Ministry of Defence, Graham’s The Family Dairy and potato producer Albert Bartlett is looking to diversify its customer base as it prepares to help relevant clients deal with the extra demand of forthcoming Burns Night.

Norfolk-based JD Cooling Group was established in 2000 and describes itself as the UK’s largest independent supplier of “bespoke state-of-the art” cooling, power and control systems, both installing and repairing equipment, and turning over £30 million.

Customers include haggis maker Macsween, potato firm Greenvale AP, and swede and soft fruit business Stewarts of Tayside. Picture: Nick Smith Photography.

Since 2012 it has had an official site in Kelty, Fife, led by Scottish regional manager Ross Hynd.

He told Scotland on Sunday that the firm has 14 staff north of the Border and is looking to add three over the next year.

The firm covers the whole of Scotland – with sites in say the Black Isle and Berwick. Customers also include haggis maker Macsween, vegetable specialist Kettle Produce, potato company Greenvale AP, swede and soft fruit firm Stewarts of Tayside and Scotbeef – while it has just added Fyffes bananas to the roster.

The Scottish division turned over about £500,000 in 2012 – a tenth of the company total – growing this to £1.6m in the current financial year to April and expected to reach £1.8m next year.

The firm is also focusing on eco-friendly offerings and is continuing to look at other markets – seeing strong client demand for heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems for say the MoD – and “clean rooms” for laser equipment storage or drug storage for the pharmaceutical trade for example. “It’s something else that we’ll be looking into this year,” Hynd said.