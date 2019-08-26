Fast-growth tech firms Beeks and Arrow expand into Glasgow business park

Two fast-growing tech companies are to become the latest residents at Hillington Park, taking total new lettings to more than 100,000 square feet in the past 12 months.

Beeks Financial Cloud and Arrow Business Communciations will move to the Glasgow estate’s Lumina premises next month, boosting the building’s occupancy to 50 per cent.

The move will see Beeks take over the entire ground floor, reaching to 9,000 sq ft, after doubling its UK headcount in the last two years. In a separate deal, Arrow will take 4,600 sq ft on the first floor to unite its three Glasgow businesses following recent acquisitions.

Almost 100,000 square feet of commercial and industrial space has been secured since October 2018 at Hillington Park, Scotland’s largest business estate.

Commercial director Grant Edmondson, of estate owner Frasers Property UK, said: “The arrival of Beeks and Arrow is a major boost to the technology cluster at Hillington Park. They both have strong and growing reputations in the technology and communications sector and now require large, modern office space to accommodate their ambitions.”