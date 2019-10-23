Fashion brand with star following opening in Glasgow

An online clothing brand that boasts Scottish actor Martin Compston, singer Craig David and footballers Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as fans is set to open its first bricks-and-mortar store in Glasgow’s upmarket Princes Square.

Bee Inspired, formed by former footballers Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran in 2013, says it is the UK’s fastest-growing streetwear brand.

Steven Robb (left) and Mark Corcoran. Picture: contributed.

In six years it has become a global streetwear brand, and recently moved into a new 66,000 square foot global distribution warehouse in Glasgow. Its move into Princes Square sees it join the likes of Kate Spade New York, Everyman Cinemas and Eden Mill’s Blendworks experience.

Katie Moody from Princes Square commented: “Bee Inspired is one of the most talked about current streetwear brands, and we’re delighted that they’ve chosen Princes Square as home to its first-ever physical retail space… having an exciting brand like Bee Inspired will be welcomed by our visitors.”

Steven Robb from Bee Inspired said: “We’ve had customers begging us for years to open up a store, so now felt like the perfect time with the brand growing so rapidly on a global scale. With the store, we have the chance to let our customers interact with our products first-hand and see how each piece fits. The store is really going to bring our brand to life and we can’t wait to welcome customers through the door.”