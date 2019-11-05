Fashion app Mallzee adds baby and kidswear ranges

Fashion app Mallzee is targeting a billion-pound sub-sector of the clothing industry with the addition of garments for youngsters.

The Edinburgh-headquartered shopping tool will now include baby and childrenswear categories, featuring clothing ranges from the likes of River Island, M&S, Joules and Tu.

The UK market for babywear and kids clothing is currently worth around £1 billion and is predicted to grow to £1.3bn over the next five years.

Mallzee has also introduced free delivery across its app, which features products from high street retailers and designer brands.

This comes after baby product retailer Mothercare revealed earlier this week that it will formerly appoint administrators to its UK business.

Founder and chief executive Cally Russell, son of politician Mike Russell, said the move made sense given the app’s broad appeal.

He said: “Adding baby and kidswear was the next logical step for us – when we first launched Mallzee we thought we would appeal mainly to mobile savvy 16 to 24-year-olds but we soon discovered the app was being used by a much broader customer base and our users ranged from 16 to 81.”

Mallzee, launched in 2013, has raised more than £5 million in funding and been downloaded 1.5 million times.

Last year it was the only Scottish firm to make it onto on a list of the UK’s 100 fastest growing businesses, compiled by research agency Beauhurst and SyndicateRoom.

READ MORE: Why Primark is bucking the high street gloom