FanDuel co-founder Lesley Eccles' relationship app launching in UK

An app billed as a ”personal trainer” for relationships that has been created by the co-founder of fantasy sports specialist FanDuel is scheduled to launch in the UK on Valentine’s Day.

Relish, which has a key presence in Edinburgh focused on the technical side, will be available in the UK in the App Store and Google Play, and follows the US version, which debuted in September.

The New York-based businesswoman at the time said she saw a gap in the market to harness technology to bring people together - in what can be a more economical and convenient manner than seeing a relationship counsellor.

The venture has been backed by Trinity Ventures and Bullpen Capital, which invested in Edinburgh-founded FanDuel.

When asked in September whether it can be as big as FanDuel, which reached "unicorn" status with a $1 billion valuation and merged with Paddy ­Power Betfair's US business, Eccles said there’s “no reason why it can’t be... in terms of ambition and growth, I’m not out to build a small business".

