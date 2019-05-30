Fancy buying 25,000 acres in the Borders?

One of Scotland’s largest landowners is selling a substantial landholding in the Borders likely to be worth millions.

Buccleuch Estates, which comprises the business interests of the Buccleuch family, has brought to market 25,000 acres of land, stretching from Auchenrivock to Hartsgarth.

In addition to Langholm Moor, which has been the site of two major scientific projects relating to moorland management, the landholding includes several farm tenancies and blocks of forestry.

Buccleuch is inviting responses from local communities as part of a consultation process, in line with the Scottish Land Commission’s protocol on community engagement, and has instructed estate agent Savills to handle the proposed sale.

Benny Higgins, who succeeded the Duke of Buccleuch in the role of executive chairman of the group in March, said: The completion of the Langholm Moor project gave us an opportunity to look at what moor’s future should be within the wider Buccleuch portfolio of landholdings. That review led us to the conclusion that marketing the moor area for sale was our preferred option.

“The decision is very much in line with our business’s stated aim of reducing the Buccleuch footprint while enabling us to invest in priority projects.”