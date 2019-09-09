Falkirk's The Biscuit Baron duo seeks Dragons’ Den cash

A Falkirk-based couple will this weekend appear on Dragons’ Den to seek investment for their monthly subscription box firm supplying biscuits from around the world.

Fraser McIntyre and Sophie Whittaker will seek a £50,000 investment in return for a 25 per cent stake in The Biscuit Baron.

They said the appearance on the show was “one of the best experiences for the business”. McIntyre has always wanted to have his own business and facing the dragons “really helped us focus on our objectives and future plans”.

He added: “We know that many people love biscuits and we wanted to bring something different to the mix by importing biscuits from different countries with new flavours, styles and packaging for people to experience.”

Whittaker said: “We’re really excited to grow and keep bringing something different to all biscuit-lovers out there.”

The episode airs on 15 September.