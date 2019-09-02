Falkirk frozen food store closing doors for good

Have your say

Falkirk town centre will be losing another major business in a matter of weeks when a food store shuts its doors for the last time.

Iceland Foods confirmed this morning its branch in Callendar Square Shopping Centre would be closing on Saturday, November 16.

It stated this was the same date as the expiry of their lease at the premises.

There are 15 people currently employed at the store.

An Iceland Foods spokesman said: “Employees have already been advised of our intention to close the store. Detailed consultations on their future, including the potential for redeployment to other Iceland stores, will begin later this month.”

Following November 16, the nearest Iceland store to Falkirk will be Grangemouth’s York Square branch. There is also a store in Glasgow Road, Denny.