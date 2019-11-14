Falkirk book producer which worked on Harry Potter title marks 25th birthday

Staff at a book producer are looking forward to further chapters of success after celebrating 25 years in business.

Palimpest Book Production Ltd, based in Etna Road, Falkirk, reached the milestone in October.

The anniversary came a year after the firm transitioned to employee ownership, with more than 20 workers given a stake in the business through the establishment of an employee ownership trust.

Set up by managing director Craig Morrison and wife Ruth in 1994, Palimpest has always called Falkirk district home and specialises in turning authors’ manuscripts into a finished file which can then be printed.

The firm’s work is so well respected that recent projects Palimpest has provided typesetting work for include Sir Elton John’s, Sir Billy Connolly’s and Stephen King’s latest books. The business has previously produced the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire by J. K. Rowling.

Also among the highlights from the past quarter of a century is the way in which the firm has embraced new technology such as eBooks.

John Forsyth, Palimpest’s operations director, who has worked for the business since 2002, said: “We started the anniversary by marking our first year of being employee-owned, which has been excellent.

“It’s a great opportunity for all staff, securing the future of the business and securing the future of jobs.

“We have 23 employees at the moment; most of those have been here for more than ten years.

“The business has gone from strength to strength and we’re always striving to be at the forefront of technology. Being able to provide both eBooks and print services has been key to our success. If we didn’t move with the times we would’ve been lost.”

John added: “Our staff play a big part and I think employee ownership is the big thing for the next 25 years. We hope the staff continue to remain with us but we also hope to bring in more and continue the training and youth programme we have always had.

“We would just like to thank all staff for their continued loyalty and excellent work and we look forward to the next 25 years!”