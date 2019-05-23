Facebook, Google and Dell among the top 25 best paying companies

Your income defines many different aspects of your life from your home to your diet to your hobbies, and where you work can make all of the difference.

The companies who pay the most to their employees are often the most sought-after places to work.

Google and Facebook are among the top 25 best paying companies (Photo: Shutterstock)

What does the research show?

Job site Glassdoor asked people to state how much they earn in their roles and revealed which companies pay the most.

The top payer gave staff an average wage of £90,000 - almost three times the average UK salary of £29,000.

John Lamphiere, Glassdoor’s European managing director, told the Mirror, “Salary is a key driver for many job seekers so we have made it easy for people to find out which employers are offering the most money.

“While salary and bonuses might get people in the door, it is more likely to be culture and career progression that help people stick around in the long term.

“It is no surprise that multinational tech and finance firms dominate the list, given that both industries compete fiercely for talent, especially when it comes to tech roles”

Who are the top companies?

1. Credit Suisse, median salary of £90,000

2. SAP, median salary of £90,000

3. Deutsche Ban, median salary of £89,500

4. Facebook, median salary of £89,000

5. Standard Chartered, median salary of £85,000

6. Salesforce, median salary of £85,000

7. Dell, median salary of £84,825

8. Oracle, median salary of £80,000

9. UBS, median salary of £79,000

10. Google, median salary of £78,000

11. Goldman Sachs, median salary of £74,000

12. Cisco Systems, median salary of £72.250

13. McKinsey & Company, median salary of £70,000

14. Bank of America, median salary of £70,000

15. Microsoft, median salary of £68,000

16. Investec, median salary of £67,500

17. Just Eat, median salary of £66,500

18. Societe Generale, median salary of £66,500

19. Babylon Health, median salary of £65,000

20. BlackRock, median salary of £65,000

21. Morgan Stanley, median salary of £64,000

22. Veritas, median salary of £62,500

23. Rackspace, median salary of £62,500

24. Octopus, median salary of £61,500

25. Bloomberg L.P., median salary of £61,000