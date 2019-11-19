EY hails further progress north of Border

Accountancy giant EY has reported “steady” UK growth, saying its business in Scotland remains a good performer.

The firm said UK fee income came in at £2.45 billion, a year-on-year jump of 1.5 per cent, in the financial year ending 30 June.

Revenues in transaction advisory services and tax grew by 9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively, while those in advisory and assurance fell by 3 per cent and 5 per cent.

The business highlighted its continued investment in EY’s Scotland business “to reflect ambitious growth plans”.

It is investing in new office premises in Aberdeen, for move-in next year, and upgraded its Inverness office “reinforcing our commitment to our business in the Highlands”.

EY aims to grow staff at its four Scottish offices by 25 per cent in 2020, and four out of five service lines north of the Border are now led by women.

EY’s Scotland managing partner Ally Scott said: “EY’s business in Scotland continues to perform well and has delivered strong results despite ongoing economic uncertainty across the UK marketplace. We work with some great businesses in Scotland from entrepreneurial start-ups, family firms and innovative trail blazers to large listed companies.

Optimism

“There are many reasons to be optimistic about the future health and growth of our business. While clients face economic and geopolitical uncertainty, our continued priority will be to ensure that we invest in our people, technology and business infrastructure so we are equipped, able and agile to support client needs.”

EY’s UK chairman Steve Varley said: “I am feeling very optimistic about the future health and growth of our business. The economic environment over the next 12 months is likely to be challenging, as the UK economy adjusts to life outside the EU, but I’m confident that we have a resilient and flexible UK business that is well placed to adapt to a slower growth economy and is also able to draw on the strengths of EY’s global network. We have robust plans in place for our own business and remain focused on supporting our clients."