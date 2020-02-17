Extra Bear Grylls on the cards as Parkdean Resorts invests £80m in holiday parks

Parkdean Resorts, the holiday park operator with a string of sites in Scotland, has outlined plans for £80 million of investment this year.

The group, which owns and operates 67 holiday parks across the UK, including Grannie’s Heilan’ Hame in Dornoch and Sundrum Castle near Ayr, is to roll out a “parks of the future” initiative in four locations to create “state-of-the-art” amenities.

The group owns and operates 67 holiday parks across the UK. Picture: Contributed

That will include new accommodation, park facilities and children’s activity-based entertainment such as the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, Parkdean added.

It also highlighted major technology and infrastructure projects which include new pitches, an “enhanced retail offer” and digital capability improvements, including the provision of free high-speed wi-fi across the whole estate.

Growth opportunities identified by the firm include extending the holiday season, improving occupancy in off-peak periods and further upgrading the company’s full range of accommodation.

The group also plans to invest to extend and improve its on-park facilities, particularly the availability of paid-for family friendly activities.

Passion

Chief executive Steve Richards said: “Much progress has been made over the last year and it is fair reward for the passion and unrelenting desire our teams bring in delivering great holiday experiences for our customers.

“The momentum achieved in 2019 has continued into the current year which has started strongly with 32 per cent of summer capacity already sold as we take share in what is a growing and resilient market.”

The plans for growth and upgrades came as the firm reported like-for-like revenue growth of 5 per cent to £453.2m for 2019. Adjusted group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to £103.7m from £96.6m a year earlier.

The group pointed to growth across all income streams, including a 6 per cent increase in the number of holiday packages sold last year. On-park spend revenue grew by 6 per cent year-on-year.

The business operates shops, concessions, restaurants, bars and arcades as well as swimming pools, gyms and other leisure facilities.

There was a 4 per cent increase in holiday home sales, with volumes growing by 4 per cent on the back of a strong second half. The business will sell some 4,300 caravans and lodges priced from £25,000 for an entry level caravan to £600,000 for a premium lodge, as well as “everything in between”.

