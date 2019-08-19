Expanding Denholm Group lends support to Prince’s Trust charity

The Prince’s Trust and Glasgow-headquartered family conglomerate Denholm Group have struck a new partnership with the aim of creating “lasting change” for young people.

Denholm Group, which operates in shipping, logistics, seafoods and industrial services, has become a patron of the trust and is encouraging its employees to take part in fundraising activities to support the trust’s work of creating brighter futures for young people, including those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Partnering with The Prince’s Trust will also provide volunteering opportunities for employees at the family-owned company, which can trace its roots back to 1866.

John Denholm, chairman and chief executive of Denholm, said: “Our partnership with The Prince’s Trust marks the first time Denholm has nominated a group-wide charity partner.

“The group has been expanding through organic growth and acquisition, and with 50 offices and over 1,000 employees across the UK, it now feels appropriate to partner with a UK charity that gives all our employees similar opportunities to support young people in their local communities.

“The group currently supports a number of young people through apprenticeships, which combine work experience or on-the-job training with studying towards a formal qualification. Our partnership with The Prince’s Trust is the natural next step in supporting many more young people by helping them to build their confidence and gain the skills they need to thrive in the world of work.”

Kate Still, director, The Prince’s Trust Scotland, said: “It is essential that we do everything we can to ensure young people have an increasing stake in our economy and society.

“We do this by improving their confidence, boosting their skills and ensuring they have the knowledge of potential career paths.

“The private sector plays a key role in offering young people in our country real opportunities so they can live, learn and earn.”

She added: “By establishing relationships with corporate partners, we can ensure that all young people who need help receive it.”