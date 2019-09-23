ExecSpace scaling new heights with Government framework

Venue search agency ExecSpace has secured sole supplier status on the Scottish Government framework for the provision of the sourcing and booking of meeting rooms and conference venues.

The Edinburgh-based firm has secured the contract for the next four years. It noted that the the new framework offered “significant growth potential” as the service is now available to the whole of the Scottish public sector.

Founder and CEO Emma Little described the securing of the original framework deal in 2015 as a “game changer” for the business.

She said: "When we secured this business, in 2015, it was singularly the biggest break we’d ever had and a game changer for ExecSpace.

"To be successful again, with the added growth potential, is just fantastic and testament to the hard work my team has put into delivering the service over the past four years."

The firm expects to hire more people over the next few months to service the uplift in business.