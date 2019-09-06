Exchange Communications moves historic Faculty of Advocates into the cloud

Kirkintilloch-headquartered Exchange Communications has completed a complex IT project to migrate the Faculty of Advocates’ networks to the cloud.

The firm said it had deployed its systems across the Edinburgh-based legal institution’s four city offices, in partnership with BT and Avaya. It will provide the capacity for future growth and ongoing customisation by the historic professional body.

Tom Sime, chief executive at Exchange Communications, said: “Given the often sensitive nature of its work, the Faculty required a bespoke cloud solution that offered enhanced security and a seamless switch-over process. ACS Select, which is hosted on the secure BT Wholesale network, was the perfect fit.”

Now fully migrated to the cloud, where computing applications and data are hosted remotely, the Faculty will receive ongoing support from the company’s dedicated team of specialist engineers.

Mark Beecham, chief IT officer at the Faculty of Advocates, said: “The Faculty chose Exchange Communications over larger firms for our switch to a VoIP [voice over internet protocol] system.

“The installation presented several challenges, but the engineers worked tirelessly, and we now have a modern system which perfectly suits our business.”

Exchange Communications, which has additional offices in Aberdeen and Oxford, delivers telecom and connectivity services to business in more than 100 countries.

The Faculty of Advocates has existed since 1532 when the College of Justice was set up, though its origins are believed to predate that event.