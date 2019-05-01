Events company snaps up Fife wedding venue

A Fife catering and events company has tied the knot with a local wedding venue after landing a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland.

2G Events has acquired Pratis Barns, a 23,000 square foot property in Leven which includes a barn event space, private dining areas, three outbuildings and a walled garden.

Guests will be able to hire the venue in its entirety and bring in their own decorations, entertainment and catering to suit their personal tastes.

Co-owner Patrick Gilmour outlined a five-year plan to install a new kitchen, remodel the barn, landscape the walled garden and transform a Grade-B listed house at the venue into guest accommodation.

He said: “As a business we used to offer outside catering exclusively but can now work from a fixed location while tapping into the DIY trend that continues to dominate the wedding industry.

“The conversion of the house will allow guests to stay for the entire weekend, a new experience we’ve been able to bring to Pratis Barns. We’ve already hit our bookings target for 2020 with six weddings already scheduled for 2021.”