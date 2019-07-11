Ethical clothing brand Earth Squared nets funds for North Berwick growth plan

An ethical clothing business has opened new premises in East Lothian thanks to a six-figure funding package.

Earth Squared, which was established in 2001 by husband-and-wife team Simon and Alison Henderson, offers a range of ethically sourced clothing and accessories including bags, purses, scarves and wraps. It sells primarily through wholesale and online retail.

The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has enabled the business to open new premises in North Berwick, providing space to expand and the team to grow further.

Alison Henderson said: “My goal was to create a fair trade business with an emphasis on design and quality. With our supplier based in Vietnam, ethical sourcing and production is our business’s differentiating factor.

“I was delighted to forge a relationship with a supplier who shared my vision to create distinctive, ethical products for mainstream consumers. This partnership allowed us to combine our contemporary designs with their excellent craftsmanship. The funding from Royal Bank of Scotland has enabled us to open new headquarters in the beautiful town of North Berwick, providing us space to expand the business while remaining in Scotland.”

She added: “We’re very grateful for the support, and excited to continue growing the company while positively impacting the lives of others through fair trade.”

Allister Page, relationship manager at RBS, added: “It has been rewarding to work with such driven individuals who have created a company which supports and facilitates an important cause – fair trade.

“Under their management, Earth Squared has shown great success and I’m confident the move will bring continued growth.”