Ethical beer brand Brewgooder seals contract deals with two top Scots craft brewers

The brand has announced new contract deals with craft brewers Fierce Brewing and Williams Brothers as it gets set to fulfil an order book of more than £5 million annually by 2024.

Brewgooder, which uses a “fully-distributed” brewing model to maximise production capacity while minimising its carbon footprint, has struck deals which will see the firm introduce at least six new beers and pack formats to customers UK-wide, including via the Co-op, Asda and hospitality giant Mitchells & Butlers, owner of All Bar One and Miller & Carter, among a string of other brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deals come as both Alloa-based Williams Brothers and Aberdeen firm Fierce Brewing announce major investment into improving their brewing facilities.

Founder Alan Mahon: 'The Brewgooder message is spreading farther and wider.' Picture: Elaine Livingstone

In September, Williams Brothers invested a six-figure sum into new equipment capable of canning up to 16,000 beers per hour on top of enhanced multi-packing features. Meanwhile, Fierce is moving into a new facility that will see the brewery double capacity over the next 12 months, with space for further expansion.

Brewgooder is best known for its Clean Water Lager, which was developed with the help of Ellon-based BrewDog. Clean water charities around the world have benefited from profits generated by sales of the lager.

Bosses at Brewgooder noted that Williams Brothers and Fierce Brewing’s locations in central Scotland and the North-east means that it continues to brew on its home turf – with the beers travelling no more than 50 miles to reach the majority of its customers.

Founder Alan Mahon said: “The Brewgooder message is spreading farther and wider, and we are now firmly established as the foremost purpose-led brewer in a category where consumers are increasingly demanding purpose from brands.

“Consequently, we’ve seen demand for our beers surge in the past 18 months and that is set to accelerate in 2022 and 2023. We have developed a range of new, accessible, and uncompromising beers in-house for 2022 to continue that momentum.

“Our ‘distributed’ brewing model allows us to put these recipes to work with the very best brewers in the country while keeping environmental sustainability front and centre.”

He added: “Both Williams Brothers and Fierce are best-in-class partners who we truly admire because they make quality craft beer. We are excited to be entering the next phase of growth with them.”

The partnership will help the beer brand unlock more than 100 million litres of water this year.

Scott Williams, founder of Williams Brothers, said: “The whole brew team at Williams Bros is delighted to join Brewgooder on its mission. It’s a lovely opportunity to widen distribution and awareness of our brewing capabilities with the added glow of helping the guys help others.”

Dave Grant, founder and managing director of Fierce, added: “We’re incredibly excited to team up with the amazing team at Brewgooder and play a part in helping them continue their outstanding work to empower communities and make clean water accessible for everyone around the world.”

A message from the Editor: