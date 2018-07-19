Estate on site of Jacobite battle could be yours for £5m

A Highland Perthshire residential and sporting estate which was the site of the Battle of Killiecrankie in the 17th century has been put up for sale for offers over £5 million.

The battle – which saw “Bonnie Dundee” lead a Jacobite force to victory over the forces of William of Orange, took place at the Urrard estate near Pitlochry on 27 July 1689. Almost 2,000 men were killed in the 30-minute battle.

The Jacobites achieved an unexpected victory but suffered heavy casualties, including the loss of their leader, better known as John Graham of Claverhouse, Viscount Dundee, who became celebrated in the well-known eponymous song. Claverhouse’s Stone, found at Urrard, is said to mark the spot where Graham died.

At the heart of the 2,390-acre estate is the ten-bedroom House of Urrard, a B-listed, Scots-Jacobean mansion house dating from 1831, with an armorial date block set into its gablehead. There are also a further seven houses and cottages, some of which could be let out as holiday accommodation by a new owner.

Robert McCulloch, head of estates and farm agency for Strutt & Parker in Scotland, said: “Providing the opportunity to enjoy the full range of Scotland’s world-renowned field sports and with a fine principal house to host family and friends, we expect Urrard estate to magnetise interest from several continents.”

The estate is one of few in Scotland which provides the opportunity for a full range of hunting pursuits, including salmon fishing, grouse shooting, driven pheasant and partridge shooting, as well as deer stalking. The estate is a member of the West Grampian Deer Management Group and red deer stalking has a five-year average of 18 stags while there is also a significant additional population of roe deer. The salmon fishings extend to about half a mile of single left bank fishing on the River Garry with a five-year average catch of 25 fish.

The estate – which is also close to the famous “Queen’s view” which was visited by Queen Victoria in 1866, although some believe the name dates back to the time of Queen Isabella, wife of Robert the Bruce – includes stabling and an all-weather riding arena, which lie next to a scenic pond.

The farming extends to 189 acres of permanent pasture and rough grazing, while there are 62.29 acres of enclosed woodland and 133.69 acres of open woodland.