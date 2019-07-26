Equi's Ice Cream scoops close to £700,000 to expand

Iconic Scottish ice cream maker Equi’s is set to use an almost £690,000 funding package it scooped from Scottish Enterprise to expand the company.

Equi’s has stated that it will use the money to employ a larger workforce and move to a bigger premises as the family run firm feel they are outgrowing their current residence in Hamilton.

With the support from Scottish Enterprise, the company will move into a nearby premises four times the size of their existing plant in Hamilton. The larger premises will allow the company to employ a further six staff and increase output to three million litres of ice cream per year in a plethora of flavours ranging from classic vanilla to Scottish tablet.

The Scottish Enterprise funding is a combination of a £200,000 regional selective assistance (RSA) grant and £490,000 from the Scottish Loan Scheme, part of the Scottish Government’s Scottish Growth Scheme.

Equi’s, founded in Scotland, was started as a café in 1922 by Pietro Equi who took inspiration from the gelato of his Italian origins. In the 90 years since, the company has remained in the family with Pietro Equi’s grandson, David Equi, now managing director.

David Equi said of the use of the funding: “Equi’s Ice Cream is an ambitious company with a passion for creating exquisitely irresistible ice cream. Over the last few years we’ve continued to expand our product range to the delight of wholesale customers and we’re ready to take our business to the next level.

“The RSA grant and the loan from the Scottish Loan Scheme will allow our company to continue to grow and we will be able to venture into new and exciting markets. We’re grateful for the continued support from Scottish Enterprise and we look forward to opening our new site.”

Kerry Sharp, director of the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise, added: “We are delighted to support Peter Equi & Sons with £490,000 of funding from the Scottish Loan Scheme (SLS) funding made available through the Scottish Government’s Scottish Growth Scheme.

“The loan is part of an overall funding package alongside RSA which will allow the company to continue on their growth journey, expanding their product range using innovation and securing larger premises to help enable this.”