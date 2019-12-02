Enva to double Edinburgh recycling site with £1m cash injection

Waste processor Enva is pumping £1 million into doubling capacity at a recycling plant on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

Enva will invest in processing equipment and infrastructure at its Newbridge site, west of the Scottish capital, as it aims to boost capacity by 100 per cent.

Following completion of the works in early 2020, the facility will be capable of processing and recovering materials from a range of waste streams including construction, commercial and municipal, with the potential to operate 24 hours a day throughout the year.

Enva will also extend the Newbridge site’s material storage areas and add parking to support the expansion of the company’s fleet.

MD Barry Coughlan said: “This investment in recycling infrastructure demonstrates our commitment to the continued expansion of our business in and around Edinburgh.

"Providing customers with access to our latest recycling facility, we will ensure that they continue to receive a commercially and environmentally sustainable service for years to come."

