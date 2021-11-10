Enterprise Rent-A-Car revving up with creation of 240 new graduate roles in Scotland

That is part of 2,000 new graduate positions created across the UK for the company’s management training programme – with 1,600 roles currently available and plans to add a further 400 later this year.

The firm said graduates, regardless of subject studied and degree attained, that successfully apply can choose to start their training at any of its 450 branches nationwide and potentially reach branch manager level within only two or three years.

The car rental firm - which says it is the world’s largest - is making 2,000 new graduate positions available across the UK. Picture: contributed.

It added that this comes as 2021 graduates saw their chances of securing a suitable job fall by a third amid competition with those finishing their degrees last year.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car also stressed that it is an inclusive employer and committed to a diverse and equitable workforce. It is a sponsor of Business in the Community’s Race at Work programme, and said it is playing a key role in innovative projects such as the UK’s largest Mobility as a Service programme in Scotland, for example.

Area manager Nadia Javaid was promoted five times within a few years before taking on her current role. She said: “When I joined Enterprise in 2012 I had a very ‘traditional’ career path, initially starting the management training programme in Glasgow.

"I am now responsible for seven branches across Glasgow and the West of Scotland; none of this could have been possible without joining the graduate management training programme.”

