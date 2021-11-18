Engineering group Edwin James to add jobs after emerging from Covid with bumper order book

However, the group hailed a record order book in excess of £500 million and said it planned to create more than 100 jobs over the next two years.

Results for the past year show that turnover fell 11 per cent to £136m amid the fallout from the Covid crisis though profit margins held up well.

The firm operates throughout the UK with offices and service centres in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Inverness, Burton on Trent, Swadlincote, Louth, Newcastle, Peterborough, Daresbury, Tapton, Reading and Mildenhall.

Edwin James chief executive Derek Smith: 'While the long and strict lockdowns created operational challenges, the business was able to support customers and their business-critical assets.'

Bosses said the “relatively strong” earnings performance had been delivered despite the operational restrictions imposed by the pandemic, which “demonstrated the resilient nature of the business”.

Cash performance was strong at the end of the financial year, the firm noted. A continued focus on improving working capital management processes resulted in improved cash balances and “robust cash-backed profits”.

A series of strategic acquisitions and continuing organic growth has created a “diverse business that is well-placed to navigate shocks to the economy”, the group added.

Chief executive Derek Smith said: “The group responded quickly to the pandemic and put the safety of its employees, and those of our clients, and wider community first.

“While the long and strict lockdowns created operational challenges, the business was able to support customers and their business-critical assets that range from food manufacturing to utility and defence sectors, by developing new processes and protocols to ensure the safety of everyone.”

He added: “We emerge from this unprecedented period in good shape. We have a talented and experienced team that we are continuing to develop with new investment in training via our EJ Academy. Our order book has never been stronger, and more of our customers are using a wider range of services.”

The group said it had “refined its operating brands” during the year with a focus on Parker Technical Services, Musk Process Services and Peak Technology Solutions.

It added: “Developing the next generation continues to be important, with 165 apprentices employed by the business.”

